EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 23-year-old man charged with murder in connection with the deaths of an Edwardsville couple pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Zachary Capers, 23, was charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder on March 19 in connection with the March 17 deaths of Michael Ladd, 78, and Lois Lass, 68. Connors said Capers stabbed both victims in what he said was an apparent random act of violence.

Capers was in front of a federal grand jury Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty. The grand jury indicted him on four felony counts of first-degree murder and the trial was scheduled to start on May 6, 2019.

Capers was taken into custody in an unrelated incident on March 17. They said he was acting suspiciously and had an outstanding warrant.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis launched their investigation on the morning of March 18, after police discovered the couple dead after carrying out a welfare check.

Police have not said when they believe the stabbing occurred since Capers was in custody a day before they launched their investigation.