ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man was shot near a north county MetroLink station Monday night.

Police said a 24-year-old man was shot in the 8800 block of Dragonwyck around 10 p.m. He was transported to a hospital.

The shooting occurred across the street from the North Hanley Road MetroLink station.

Detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are working the case, a spokesperson said.

No other details have been released.