ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 25-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night.

Just after 10:30 p.m., police found the man dead with gunshot wounds in an alley in the 5100 block of St. Louis Avenue.

No other details have been released.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).