EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A second man has now been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a beloved Illinois State Police trooper.

Al Stewart Jr., 19, of East St. Louis is accused of armed violence, obstructing justice and possession with the intent to distribute cannabis for conduct that happened on August 23, 2019.

Prosecutors allege Stewart was armed when he intended to deliver more than 10 grams but not more than 30 grams of a substance containing cannabis.

It's also alleged Stewart hid a .40 caliber Glock handgun inside the kitchen of a home at 1426 N. 42nd St. in East St. Louis.

That is the same street where Trooper Nicholas Hopkins was shot and killed early Friday morning while attempting to serve a search warrant at the home of Christopher Grant, 45.

Grant is currently facing one count of first-degree murder.

He appeared via closed-circuit television on Monday before St. Clair County Circuit Judge John O'Gara. 5 On Your Side's cameras were no allowed inside.

According to court documents, Grant is accused of shooting Trooper Hopkins, 33, "with the intent to kill or do great bodily harm," thereby causing his death.

The fatal encounter happened during an exchange of gunfire involving a S.W.A.T. team. It's unclear how many officers actually fired and how many total shots were fired.

The nature and subject of the search warrant have also not been disclosed by authorities.

Court documents indicate Grant shot Trooper Hopkins in the head.

At least three people were arrested, police said, following the shooting on Friday. It's not known yet if anyone else is going to face criminal charges.

Grant's criminal history dates back to the 1990's in St. Clair County. He has both weapons and drug convictions on his record.

Grant remains jailed on $5 million bond. Stewart remains jailed on $250,000 bond.

Authorities have not disclosed their relationship.

