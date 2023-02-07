2nd man charged in December shooting death of pizza delivery driver

Marcus Thomas was charged with one count each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 23-year-old man was the second person charged in connection with the shooting death of a pizza delivery driver in St. Louis County in December.

The above video is from December 2022.

Another man, 20-year-old Wayea Hallowanger was charged with the same crimes.

St. Louis County police officers were called to the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive on Dec. 13 for a report of a shooting. 5 On Your Side confirmed the victim was 60-year-old Herschell Perkins, a general manager at the Papa John's on New Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County. Perkins was making a delivery that night.

According to a press release, Herschell was preparing to complete the delivery when he was shot multiple times by Hallowanger. Police said Hallowanger ordered the pizza to a vacant apartment where he was waiting.

Hallowanger also stated to police he changed the number of the phone from which the order was placed after the shooting.

Herschell called 911 after the incident stating he was shot and he would not survive, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.