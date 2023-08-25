2nd man charged in connection with St. Louis County toddler's abduction

Cam'ron Henderson and Kendal White broke into a north St. Louis County apartment and abducted a 2-year-old from her mother's arms, a probable cause statement said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A second man was charged in connection with the abduction of a toddler earlier this month in north St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office charged Cam'ron Henderson, 18, of St. Louis on Thursday with child kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, four counts of armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child. He was being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

On the evening of Aug. 10, the Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert after a 2-year-old girl was taken from her home on Marbella Drive

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Police Department, two men wearing black ski masks had broken into the apartment to confront someone about stolen property, though the investigation revealed the people who lived there had no connection to what was stolen.

"They kicked in the door and pistol-whipped my daughter," the toddler's grandmother told 5 On Your Side on the night of the abduction. "She was holding her baby, and they were grabbing the baby and hitting her—(then) she finally let the baby go."

The pair then fled the apartment in a waiting vehicle and sped away without securing the girl in a car seat, the probable cause statement said.

The toddler was found safe about two hours later. The men had abandoned her at a housing complex with strangers.

Henderson and 18-year-old Kendal White of St. Charles were identified as the suspects, police said. Henderson was arrested at his home, and police recovered a firearm. He admitted to police that he had kicked in the door of the victim's apartment and that the gun was the one he carried during the crimes.

White was charged in connection with the abduction Tuesday after police found a gun and a mask resembling the one used in the crimes in his home. White's charges include child kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary, four counts of armed criminal action and endangering the welfare of a child. White was being held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

Contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

5 On Your Side on demand