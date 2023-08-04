Man takes plea deal, sentenced to 15 years in prison for deadly 2017 shooting

Marvell T. Williams Jr. was sentenced to a 15-year prison term as part of a plea deal in exchange for his testimony.

ST. LOUIS — A second person was sentenced in connection with a deadly shooting in north St. Louis in 2017, court records show.

Marvell T. Williams Jr. was sentenced to a 15-year prison term for his role in the deadly shooting of 31-year-old Jeramee Ramey. Williams pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal for his testimony.

According to a press release from the 22nd Judicial Circuit Court, Williams, 29, was an accomplice of Ollie Lynch. Lynch was convicted of first-degree murder at trial last month in the deadly shooting of Ramey. Two others were killed in the shooting, 17-year-old Jalen Woods and 25-year-old Amber Green, but Ollie was acquitted on charges related to their deaths and the injuries of four others.

Williams testified that Lynch asked him to pick him up and bring a gun. He said he then drove to the 4400 block of Red Bud, where Williams said Lynch shot and killed Ramey.

Williams has been in jail for more than six years and will receive credit for time served.

Lynch's girlfriend, 24-year-old Makala Mayo, was sentenced to nine years in prison for her role in Green's death.

A sentencing date for Lynch was set for Aug. 18. He is scheduled to be sentenced to live in prison without the possibility of parole. Prosecutors had previously said they would pursue the death penalty in the case but later withdrew that motion.