2nd teen charged in killing of 19-year-old playing video games in St. Louis home

De'Sean Barrow-Henderson and Marshean Barnett were each charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

ST. LOUIS — A second teenager was charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a 19-year-old in St. Louis last week.

De'Sean Barrow-Henderson, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Derrick Johnson on May 29. Marshean Barnett was charged in connection with the shooting last week.

The above video was published on May 29.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at about 4 p.m. on the 4900 block of Leahy Avenue in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood.

Police said they found Johnson, 19, suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm and ear. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he was inside a residence playing video games with others when someone entered the home and shot him.

Both Barrow-Henderson and Barnett are being held without bond.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.