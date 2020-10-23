2-year-old injured during shooting in St. Louis

The 2-year-old’s condition has not been made available, but her vitals were considered stable

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old girl was injured during a shooting in St. Louis Friday morning.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 2-year-old girl arrived to a St. Louis hospital with gunshot wounds to her arm and leg. A 32-year-old man told police the girl was in his car around 6:30 a.m. when a trailer he was towing hit a white van at the intersection of Natural Bridge and Belt.

The 32-year-old man told police he continued driving until he noticed the white van began following him. He then pulled over and got out of his car near Ashland and Clara when the suspect suddenly began firing shots at him.

He got onto Interstate 70 and St. Charles Rock Road where he contacted family after realizing the 2-year-old was injured.

Police said in the report that they were unable to locate a scene and unable to locate the 32-year-old man’s vehicle.

The 2-year-old’s condition has not been made available, but her vitals were considered stable.