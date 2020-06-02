LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — A woman and two men, all from Illinois, were charged after police said they robbed a couple in their own Lake St. Louis garage, and police said the woman is still on the run.

James Davis and Mautaveus Ayers were each charged with robbery, burglary and armed criminal action in connection with the Jan. 2 robbery. Lake St. Louis police are also looking for a woman named Medina Fulp, who was charged with the same crimes.

The robbery happened at about 11 p.m. in the 2300 block of Gascony Drive.

The Lake St. Louis Police Department said the couple had just parked and were getting out of their vehicle when Davis and Ayers came into their garage and pointed guns at them. The couple handed over their purse and wallet, and the men ran off.

Police said Davis and Ayers fled the scene in Fulp's car and that she was present at the time of the robbery. The press release from the Lake St. Louis Police Department described the car as a black 2014 Nissan Maxima with Illinois license plate AM93188.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lake Saint Louis Police Department at 636-625-8018.

Davis and Ayers are both being held of $350,000 bonds.

