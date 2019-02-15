O'FALLON, Ill. — Three men were charged Thursday after police said they broke into someone's house in O'Fallon, Illinois.

The O'Fallon, Illinois, Police Department said they were called to a home on White Oak Drive at around 2:40 Tuesday afternoon for a home invasion.

Officers were able to spot one of the suspects leaving the scene. They pulled the man over and arrested him. Over the next two days, they took two other men into custody and found the gun that was used in the home invasion.

On Thursday, all three men — 20-year-old Montrail L Clay, 19-year-old Marcus F. Johnson Jr. and 18-year-old Demario D. Reynolds Jr — were charged with one count of home invasion with a firearm. All three are being held in the St. Clair County Jail on $500,000 bonds.

No one was hurt in the incident. Police said they are not sure how the suspects knew the victims, but they do not think it was a random act of violence.