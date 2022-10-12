3 charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a woman in Jefferson County

They are accused of supplying the man who gave drugs to the victim. She was found dead in her car in June.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were indicted Wednesday in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 19-year-old woman in Jefferson County.

According to charging documents, 22-year-old William Edward Martin, of St. Louis County, sold fentanyl to the woman in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on June 23.

Steven “Lemon” Littler, 33, Jacqueline Williamson, 33, and Tanisha Payne, 22, were added to an indictment on Oct. 5.

Surveillance video shows the woman getting into a BMW with Martin. Martin then dragged her out of the BMW and put her in the backseat of her own car, where she was found dead the next morning.

Martin appeared in court Tuesday where he pleaded not guilty to five felonies which include:

Conspiracy to distribute fentanyl

Distribution of fentanyl with a resulting death

Distribution of fentanyl

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

Being a felon in possession of a firearm

The death resulting charge carries a potential penalty of 20 years to life in prison. In addition, the fentanyl conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Court motions said Littler and Williamson supplied Martin with fentanyl on several occasions, including the dose that killed the woman in June. The motions were filed to hold Littler and Williamson in jail until trial.

Littler and Williamson also face charges of distribution of fentanyl with a resulting death and conspiracy to distribute fentanyl.

Williamson also faces charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to the release.

“Drugs were also being prepared for sale in her home,” the motion said.

Williamson also pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Littler pleaded not guilty on Oct. 6.

“Both were also caught after their arrest with more suspected fentanyl hidden on their person,” according to the documents.

Payne was indicted on the conspiracy charge and a charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Payne is expected to turn herself in Thursday.

Michael A. Davis, Special Agent in Charge and head of DEA’s St. Louis Division, said overdose deaths are the tragic consequence of someone's greed and lack of regard for human life.

"With drug overdose deaths at historic highs, DEA will work relentlessly to destroy the criminal networks pouring dangerous drugs into our communities, so that they can longer cause harm to families," Davis said.