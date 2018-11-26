ST. LOUIS — Three children were inside a vehicle when a man was shot and killed in Downtown West last week.

St. Louis police released new details about the fatal shooting Monday morning.

Last Wednesday at 3:25 p.m., officers received a call for a shooting. They arrived in the 1500 block of Locust Street to find 27-year-old Brandon Knighten inside a vehicle unconscious and not breathing. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The view from Sky5 showed evidence markers scattered throughout the street.

Four other people were inside the vehicle when the shooting happened, police reported, including three young children.

The other people were a 4-year-old girl, 5-year-old boy, 7-year-old boy and a 37-year-old man.

None of them were injured.

The St. Louis police department’s Homicide Division is handling the investigation. They have not released any details about a potential suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

© 2018 KSDK