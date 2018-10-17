FLORISSANT, Mo. — Three people are facing municipal charges after an incident caught on a gas station security camera.

The incident was first brought to light by the alleged victims, who claimed on Facebook that they were the victims of a violent road rage incident. After police used security footage to dispute their claims, they and one of the men they accused are facing charges.

Matthew Potthast was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault, Kayla Lammers was charged with peace disturbance and one of the men they accused, Mark Harris, was charged with fourth-degree assault.

On Sunday, police were made aware of an assault near Charbonier and North Highway 67 where a man told police he was assaulted during a road rage incident at a BP gas station.

Police said they were also made aware of a social media post of the victim’s statement and photographs of his injuries. After an investigation, police said the initial incident report to police and social media post were ‘misleading and inaccurate.’

Police said they used surveillance video along with witness statements. According to police, Lammers exited a white vehicle and approached a maroon vehicle. She verbally threatened the occupants in the maroon vehicle. The white vehicle parked at the BP gas station and then Lammers and Potthast started walking toward the maroon vehicle. Two men got out of the maroon vehicle and walked toward the woman and a man at the BP gas station.

During a verbal altercation, the Potthast pushed one of the men from the maroon vehicle. Potthast turned and walked back to his vehicle. As the two other men walked away, Potthast displayed a knife and charged toward the two men. One of the men from the maroon vehicle approached Potthast. Potthast then went back to his vehicle as Lammers continued to argue with the two men from the maroon vehicle. The woman recorded them with her cell phone. While Potthast was sitting in his vehicle the two other men walked toward him and continued to exchange words. Potthast reversed his vehicle as one of the other men walked behind the vehicle. The other man, Harris, approached the driver’s side of the white vehicle and assaulted the driver.

