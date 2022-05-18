3 men implicated in more than 50 car break-ins across 2 counties in a single day

The men were charged with 22 felonies and implicated in more than 50 car break-ins in a 24-hour period.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three men were charged Wednesday after they were implicated in car break-ins on the parking lot of a Ranken Jordan and an Amazon warehouse in St. Peters earlier this year.

According to a press release from the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's office, 18-year-olds Kyle Buchanan of St. Louis and Darryl Muldrow of St. Charles; and 20-year-old Deandre Thomas of St. Louis were each charged with 22 class-D felonies in connection with the February break-ins.

Police said the break-ins happened on Feb. 6, starting on the parking lot of Ranken Jordan Pediatric Bridge Hospital on Dorsett Road in Maryland Heights. Police said the three men then moved to the National Health Care Corporation(NHC) parking lot on Fee Fee Road and broke into other cars.

Police said they were caught on security video on the NHC parking lot, and officers in the area spotted their car the next day. According to the probable cause statement from the Maryland Heights Police Department, the driver fled, and officers chased after them.

The men were eventually caught and arrested. Police said the men had some property stolen from cars in the Ranken Jordan parking lot.

Police also said one of the suspects threw a stolen gun out the window during the chase. That gun was reported stolen by someone who had their car broken into in the parking lot of an Amazon warehouse in St. Peters.

Police said the suspects were implicated in more than 50 car break-ins across two counties in a single day.