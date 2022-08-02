3 injured in Belleville shooting Sunday night, suspect in custody

Police say the suspect turned himself in.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Police said three people were hurt in a fight that escalated to a shooting Sunday morning in Belleville.

The Belleville Police Department is investigating what happened near Main Street at about 2 a.m. that left two victims with graze wounds and one man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The suspect, Khalind D. Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, was taken into custody.

The initial investigation showed two groups of people had a verbal confrontation in a local business that reignited outside later that night.

The suspect and the victim had a physical fight near Main and North Charles streets. The suspect fired shots at the other group, police said.

A male victim was struck in the buttocks and two women were grazed by bullets. They were taken to the hospital and later released.

Police said Hayes called to turn himself in shortly after the shooting. He was taken into custody at police headquarters.

Hayes is facing three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.