3 killed in separate shootings an hour apart in St. Louis area

A 19-year-old admitted to one of the shootings and surrendered himself to police Saturday evening

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot and killed an hour apart in the St. Louis area Saturday evening.

St. Louis police said the first shooting happened at around 4:40 on the 6000 block of Lucille Avenue near the northern border of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Police said they found a man face down in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, 32-year-old Harold Anderson, was pronounced dead on the scene.

About 50 minutes later, city police were called to a shooting near the intersection of Laurel Avenue and Ridge Street in the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood. When they arrived, they found 42-year-old Roderick Eatmond dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

While police were investigating the shooting, a 19-year-old admitted to the crime and surrendered himself to police.

At around the same time, St. Louis police were also called to the 6000 block of Etzel Avenue in the St. Louis' West End neighborhood, a couple of blocks east of the city's border with Wellston.

A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head. His identity hasn't been released.

Homicide investigators determined the shooting happened in Wellston. No other information on the circumstances of the shooting has been released.

Police are still investigating each of the shootings. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477 to leave an anonymous tip.