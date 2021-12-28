3 killed in Mark Twain neighborhood last week still not identified

Police are still working to find the names of the people killed in north St. Louis Thursday.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are still seeking to identify three people who were shot to death last week at an apartment building on the city's north side.

Police on Sunday were seeking information from the public. They say a man and a woman found in an alley were both in their 60s, and a man found inside the building was in his 50s.

The victims were found Thursday. All three were pronounced dead at the scene. The apartment building is in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood, not far from Bellefontaine Cemetery.

