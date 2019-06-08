ST. LOUIS – Police are investigating after three people were robbed at gunpoint in the parking lot of a south St. Louis gas station.

Officers responded to the Phillips 66 in the Marine Villa neighborhood around 3:35 a.m.

Three men told police they pulled onto the parking lot and four unknown men blocked their car in by maneuvering their gold car into their path. The robbers got out of the gold car and pointed guns at the men. After the robbers got the victims’ property, the left the scene and fired shots at the victims. No one was injured.

Shortly after 4 a.m., officers located the gold car in the 5100 block of Vernon and tried to stop it, but they fled. Police said they pursued the robbers' car into Illinois and lost sight of it. The car was later found unoccupied in East. St. Louis.