3 Belleville men arrested, charged in death of East St. Louis man

Three men were arrested and charged with murder for the July 19 death of 44-year-old Montez Pearson.

NASHVILLE, Ill. — Three Belleville men were arrested and charged with murder in connection with the death of a man found in Washington County, Illinois, last week.

On Thursday, the Illinois State Police announced the charges against 44-year-old Kevin Loucks, 57-year-old Milton Robinson, and 45-year-old Arrion Sanders in connection with the July 19 death of 44-year-old Montez Pearson.

According to police, around 8:45 p.m. on July 19, the Washington County Sheriff's Department was notified of a deceased man near Lunte Creek Road, west of Nashville, Illinois. He was later identified as Montez Pearson.

According to the press release, Loucks was arrested at his home on July 23, Robinson was arrested the next day and Sanders was arrested Thursday. All three were charged with first-degree murder.