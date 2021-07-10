US Marshals looking for 3 men who escaped from St. Ann police station Friday night

The facility is used as an overflow facility for the U.S. Marshals, and all three men were being held on federal charges

ST ANN, Mo. — United States Marshals are assisting in a search for three men who escaped the St. Ann police station Friday night.

In a press release, the Marshals said 38-year-old Walter Wilson, 47-year-old Jason William Woolbright and 31-year-old Joshua Brown escaped at around 11:30 Friday night. They said all three should be considered armed and dangerous.

The facility is used as an overflow facility for the U.S. Marshals, and all three men were being held on federal charges.

The release said the U.S. Marshals are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to any of the three men.

One of the men, Walter Wilson, is also a registered sex offender.