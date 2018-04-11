ST. LOUIS — Three men were injured in a shooting in north St. Louis Saturday night.

Police responded to the 5900 block of Wells Avenue shortly before 10 p.m. Officers arrived to find the men suffering with various gunshot wounds.

Two of the victims are in their 60s—one was shot in the hand, and the other was shot in the foot, police said. Both are listed as stable. A third victim in his 40s was shot in the groin and hand. He was listed in critical condition, but is stable.

St. Louis police have not released any further information at this time.

