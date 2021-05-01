3 minors arrested after crashing car stolen at Delmar Loop

The University City Police Department said a man wearing a camouflage mask covering his entire face robbed a woman at gunpoint at a parking lot along the Delmar Loop

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Three juvenile suspects were taken into custody Monday afternoon after fleeing police in a car officers said was stolen at the Delmar Loop earlier in the day.

The University City Police Department said a man wearing a camouflage mask covering his entire face robbed a woman at gunpoint at around 2:40 Tuesday afternoon. They said he stole her car, which was parked on a lot on the 6200 block of Delmar Boulevard, and sped off.

A few hours later, police in Jennings spotted the stolen car and started chasing after it. The driver refused to stop and fled on Interstate 70.

Police said the chase eventually came to an end when the car crashed near the intersection of Blair Avenue and Bremen Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Police said they took three juvenile suspects into custody. Charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the University City Police Department at 314-725-2211, Ext. 8010 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.