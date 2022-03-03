3-month-old girl dies after alleged abuse in OFallon, father charged

Dominic Wacker, was charged with abuse of a child resulting in serious physical injury. The prosecutor's office said it will be filing amended charges.

O'FALLON, Mo. — A 3-month-old girl abused and critically injured earlier this week has died.

The St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office said the baby died at the hospital, days after the alleged abuse incident Monday morning.

The baby's father, 27-year-old Dominic Wacker, was charged with abuse of a child resulting in serious physical injury hours after he allegedly shook and punched his 3-month-old daughter. The prosecutor's office said it will be filing amended charges against Wacker.

According to a probable cause statement from an O'Fallon police officer, Wacker called 911 at around 2:30 Monday morning saying he lost his temper and struck his child, and that the child was not breathing and her eyes were barely open. He began CPR on the baby with the operator's directions.

First responders rushed to the scene and were able to regain a pulse and rushed the 3-month-old to a hospital for treatment. She was then airlifted to a hospital in St. Louis, where she was listed in critical condition.

Wacker told the investigating officer that he had woken up and changed the baby's diaper before making a bottle of formula for her. She became fussy as he tried to burp her. He told police he then lost his temper and hit her several times.

After realizing she wasn't breathing, he called the baby's mother, who told him to call 911.

Wacker admitted to shaking the baby as well but couldn't remember if he did it before or after hitting her, according to the probable cause statement.

He also admitted that on Feb. 9 he had lost his temper with his daughter and squeezed her hard enough to bruise.

Wacker said that the baby's mother was present when he squeezed the girl but she didn't see it happen, and he told her what he had done immediately afterward.

In a police interview, the mother admitted that Wacker had told her he squeezed their daughter. They brought her to the hospital that same day but didn't mention the abuse, instead saying that she wasn't eating.

The hospital confirmed that the baby was a patient there on Feb. 9.

Police said their investigation revealed the baby was suffering from colic, which is what led the father to lose his temper and punch and shake the baby.