3 more people charged in murder of restaurant worker in O'Fallon, Illinois

Three people have been charged with murder and a fourth was charged with obstructing justice.

O'FALLON, Ill. — Three more people were charged in connection with the shooting death of a restaurant worker in O'Fallon, Illinois.

According to a press release from the Major Case Squad, 17-year-old Nathan Smith and 18-year-old Darrayvia D. Crump were charged with first-degree murder and 38-year-old Nina Smith was charged with obstruction of justice in connection with the May 22 killing of Ivan Marshall. It comes about a week after 18-year-old Nautica Young was charged with murder in connection with the incident.

The Major Case Squad said Marshall was targeted, and all the people involved in the case have been arrested.

O'Fallon police said the department received a call for a shooting at about 10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of Bella Milano, located in the 400 block of Regency Park.

At the scene, police said they found 20-year-old Ivan Marshall who had been shot. Marshall was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries, the release said.

Last week, Bella Milano confirmed through a Facebook post that Marshall was an employee of the Italian restaurant.

"There are no words to describe the pain we are feeling after the events of last night. We are shocked and deeply saddened by the loss of our Bella Milano family member Ivan. Our condolences and support are with his friends, family, and coworkers during this difficult time," the post said.