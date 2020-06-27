3 people injured in separate shootings along same road in St. Louis Friday evening

St. Louis police believe the shootings are separate and not related at this time, despite their closeness in proximity and time

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot Friday afternoon along the same stretch of road in St. Louis.

The shootings were reported about 1 1/2 miles apart along Goodfellow Boulevard near the city-county line in north St. Louis.

St. Louis police believe the shootings are separate and not related at this time, despite their closeness in proximity and time.

The first investigation started at 5:15 p.m. when a man and a woman arrived at an area hospital after a shooting near Goodfellow and Stratford.

The man had multiple gunshot wounds, police said, adding that he was in critical condition but his vitals were stable. The woman also was shot several times, police said. Her vitals were stable, but police did not have an update on her condition.

Three minutes later at 5:18 p.m., a shooting was reported at Goodfellow and West Florissant.

A man in his 30s had two gunshot wounds to his chest. St. Louis police said he was not alert or breathing when officers arrived. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment. The latest police information on the shooting indicates it’s being investigated as an assault at this time. Although, the homicide unit was called to the scene to investigate.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

