3 People Killed, 4 Children Shot on the Fourth of July in St. Louis

"The four-year-old boy is innocent. I'm praying for him and his parents," said one concerned neighbor.

ST. LOUIS — Amid all the fireworks, bullets also flew around St. Louis.

Police say shortly after ten Saturday night, they went to a hospital and learned a four-year-old boy had been shot in his head and listed in critical condition. Investigators say the child was hit by a stray bullet on the fourth of July near the intersection of Page and Pendleton on the city's north side.

"It just hurts. This four-year-old is innocent," said a visibly upset, concerned neighbor, Carol Clemons.

Clemons is a long-time resident of the Vandeventer Neighborhood. After hearing about what happened to her little neighbor, Sunday, Clemons pounded the pavement with her dog on a heartfelt mission.

"The reason I'm out here is because I'm looking for the child's family. I want to show the parents some love and I'm just hurt, so I've had my tears for the parents," said Clemons.

Police say between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 1 a.m. Sunday 14 people were shot in St. Louis during the holiday weekend. Three people were killed. A total of four children suffered gunshot wounds.

Police say about an hour after the four-year-old boy was wounded, a triple shooting rang out in the 11-hundred block of Gano, which is also in north St. Louis. Investigators say two suspects fired from an alley and shot three people including a seven-year-old girl.

The victims were rushed to a hospital.

Back in the Vandeventer Neighborhood parents and grandparents echoed one resounding plea.

"I just wish it would all stop. The violence makes no sense. It affects the whole family, the people, the neighbors. It affects the whole community," said concerned neighbor, Gladys Collins.

"What's my message to the gang-bangers and all those doing all the shooting? Please, please, please, please value life. Value the innocent children," said an impassioned Carol Clemons.