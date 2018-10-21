ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot in St. Louis overnight Sunday. All of the victims survived.

St. Louis Metropolitan Police released few details about the incidents.

The first shooting happened at 12:34 a.m. in the 4900 block of Kemper--that's in the Southwest Garden neighborhood, about a block from the southwest corner of Tower Grove Park. A man was shot in the foot. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Ninety minutes later, another shooting was reported near the Delmar Loop. Police said the shooting reportedly happened near Delmar Boulevard and Hamilton Avenue at 2:04 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital by a citizen—not an emergency crew—and is reported to be in stable condition.

The third shooting happened at 2:50 a.m. in the 4200 block of Meramec in the Bevo Mill neighborhood. The victim was shot in the arm, police said, adding that the person is in stable condition.

All three shootings are under investigation.

© 2018 KSDK