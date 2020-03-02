CAHOKIA, Ill. — Three people were taken into custody and questioned in connection with the shooting death of a man in Cahokia, Illinois, earlier this week.

Dexter L. Byrd was found shot to death at a home on the 300 block of Range Lane at around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. He was shot in the abdomen and lying in the front yard when officers arrived. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The Major Case Squad took over the investigation, and on Sunday they took three persons of interest into custody for questioning about their involvement in or knowledge of the shooting.

The Major Case Squad said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad at 618-332-4248 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

