3 people shot 1 minute apart in separate St. Louis shootings

The two shootings happened at 11:03 P.M. and 11:04 P.M. on Friday night

ST. LOUIS — 3 people were shot in 2 separate St. Louis shootings that occurred 1 minute apart from each other late Friday night.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, around 11:03 P.M., a man in his early 30’s was shot in the head at the 2900 block of Herbert in St. Louis’ Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood.

Another man was also shot in the hip at this location and went to a local hospital for treatment.

A minute later, at 11:04 P.M., a 35-year-old man was found shot in the leg at 4200 E. Kossuth Ave in St. Louis’ O’Fallon neighborhood.

The investigation is ongoing.