3 teens shot in St. Louis overnight

One of the teens is a 14-year-old girl who was shot in the arm

ST. LOUIS — Three teenagers were shot overnight in St. Louis' Grand Center neighborhood.

The shooting happened just after 1 a.m. on the 1200 block of Josephine Baker Boulevard. Police reported one of the teens is a 14-year-old girl who was shot in the arm. The other two victims, a boy and girl, were also shot in their extremities. Their ages and conditions haven't been released, but police said they were conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

All three teens ran away after they were shot. The 14-year-old was found shortly after the shooting on the 3300 block of Martin Luther King Drive, and police found the other two later at another location.

A woman at the scene told 5 On Your Side she is the 14-year-old's grandmother and the girl is expected to be OK.

At the scene on Martin Luther King, police were investigating a car with a trunk full of graduation balloons. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

This is the second time in two days that children have been shot in St. Louis. On Wednesday night a suspect fired several shots into her car filled with five children, striking a 3-year-old in the leg. He is expected to be OK.

Police said the shooting happened as a woman was parked at Evans and Whittier delivering groceries to a family member.

So far this year, more than 30 children and teenagers under the age of 17 have been shot in the city. Ten of the victims died.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html