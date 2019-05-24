ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old child was hit in a hit-and-run crash in south St. Louis Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the intersection of California Avenue and Osage Street at around 7 p.m. When they got there, they found a 3-year-old child conscious and breathing after being hit by a car. Police have not said if the child was a boy or a girl.

The child was listed in critical condition.

Police said they thought they stopped a car that matched the description but have since determined that the car was not involved. They are still looking for the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.