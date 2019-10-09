ST. LOUIS — A 3-year-old boy was in the house during a shooting in south St. Louis Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a home in the Carondelet neighborhood in the 5200 block of Tennessee around 2 p.m. for a shooting. A 34-year-old woman and 50-year-old man said they were in the home when they got into an argument with an 18-year-old man over not helping around the house.

The 18-year-old became ‘enraged’ and grabbed a gun, according to police.

During a struggle over the gun, the 34-year-old woman was shot in the foot. The 18-year-old left the scene. The woman was transported to a hospital.

No other injuries were reported.

Thankfully this 3-year-old wasn't injured, but in the City of St. Louis, 20 children have been shot and killed in 2019. CrimeStoppers is offering a $25,000 for four of those murders. This amount is in addition to the usual $5,000 reward, making the total reward $30,000.

