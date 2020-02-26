EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in East St. Louis early Wednesday morning.
At around 1 a.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Bond Avenue for a shooting. Reme J. Ferguson, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not identified any suspects in this shooting.
Anyone with any information should call East St. Louis police at 618-482-6700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.
