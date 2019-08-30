ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Four people were arrested after police said they were involved in an armed carjacking and police pursuit in north St. Louis County.

A St. Louis County police spokeswoman said the incident started around 5:30 Thursday afternoon near the intersection of Grand National and Lindbergh Boulevard.

Police said they began chasing a car reported stolen in an armed carjacking. After a short chase, the car pulled into the Target parking lot at Lindbergh and Old Halls Ferry.

Two of the people inside the car jumped out and ran into Target while the other two stayed outside. All four were arrested.

Police said no one was injured. The car was recovered.

More local news:

RELATED: Third woman charged in attack on school bus driver

RELATED: Gov. Parson will commit state resources to help combat gun violence in St. Louis

RELATED: 'If I can work, why can't you?' | 67-year-old custodian carjacked at gunpoint at south St. Louis library