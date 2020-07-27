4 carjacked in St. Louis in 5 hours overnight

None of the victims were injured. One of the cars was found in a nearby alley shortly after it was taken

ST. LOUIS — Four people were carjacked in about five hours in St. Louis Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Police said none of the victims were injured and one of the cars was located a short time after the carjacking.

Police said the first carjacking happened near the intersection of Victoria Avenue and Graham Street in the city's Clayton-Tamm neighborhood. The 18-year-old victim told police he had just gotten out of his car when two men ran up to him and demanded his keys. One of the men implied he had a gun, so the victim handed over his keys, and the two men drove off in his 2017 Honda Accord.

Less than two hours later, a 50-year-old man was carjacked on the 3200 block of January Avenue, just north of Tilles Park. The man told police he was sitting in his 2015 Honda Civic when a man walked up to his car with a gun and demanded the victim's keys and wallet. The victim did what the man asked, and the man got into his car and drove off.

At around 12:20, a 27-year-old man had his 2019 Mazda 6 stolen near the intersection of Arkansas and Magnolia avenues just east of Tower Grove Park in the city's Tower Grove East neighborhood. The victim told police he was sitting in his car when a gray car pulled up next to him and a man jumped out. The man pulled out a gun and told the victim to get out of the car, which the victim did. The man then jumped in and followed behind the car in which he arrived.

At around 2:55 a.m., a 33-year-old woman was carjacked while driving near the intersection of Belt and St. Louis avenues in the city's Wells-Goodfellow Neighborhood. She told police she was at the intersection when her car was approached by two men. One man stood in front of her car while the other ran up to her window with a handgun. The man demanded she get out of the car, and both men jumped into the car and drove off.

Police said they located her car abandoned in an alley a short time later.