ST. LOUIS — Within two hours Tuesday night in south St. Louis, there were four attempted or successful carjackings. The incidents happened within a one-mile radius across the Fox Park, McKinley Heights and The Gate neighborhoods.

The first call came in at 7:25 p.m. in the 2700 block of Accomac a. A 48-year-old woman told police she was getting items out of her car when a man walked up and demanded she give him the car. She said the man indicated he had a gun and threatened to shoot her, police said. They added that the hold-up ended when the woman and the man ran away. The woman wasn’t hurt and none of her belongings were taken.

The suspect was 5’3”, about 140 pounds, wearing a gray puffy jacket, black shirt, gray jeans and a gray skull cap.

READ MORE: Why are carjackings such a problem in St. Louis?

At 8:50 p.m. in the 2800 block of Park, a 39-year-old woman said two thieves drove off with her car. She told police she was sitting in her Buick Regal when a man with a gun walked up to the driver’s side window. The woman got out and the two suspects got in. They drove off in her car. The woman wasn’t hurt.

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

She described the suspects as young men, 17 to 20 years old with a thin build and athletic clothing.

Ten minutes later at 9 p.m., officers responded to the 2200 block of Indiana where a 61-year-old man said he was shot at while driving away from a would-be thief.

The man told police he was sitting in his vehicle when the suspect walked up to the window, pointed a gun at him and motioned for him to get out of the car. The victim started the car and drove off. While driving away, he said the gunman shot at him—hitting his car door. The man wasn’t hurt.

The suspect in this case was described as 5’9”, about 145 pounds with a thin build. He was wearing a light-colored t-shirt and a dark-colored zip-up sweatshirt. He had on dark pants and a dark gray stocking cap with burgundy trim.

Get more news instantly.



Download the 5 On Your Side App for iOS or Android Download theApp

RELATED: Woman carjacked in Tower Grove East Monday morning

Twenty minutes later at 9:20 p.m. and two blocks over, a 17-year-old was held up, police said. The teen said he was standing next to his Chevy Malibu when a man walked up with a gun and announced a robbery. The boy handed over the keys and his money.

The suspect drove off in the car, which was spotted later Tuesday night. Police tried to pull over the vehicle in north St. Louis, but the driver sped off—leading to a high-speed chase. Officers lost sight of the vehicle, and later found it empty in the 1200 block of Hodiamont in the West End neighborhood.

The suspect was described as 5’5” with a slim build. He was clean shaven and wearing a dark green jacket, dark pants and a ski mask that wasn’t covering his face.

You can see the proximity and timing of each carjacking or attempted carjacking by exploring the map below. Click here if you're having trouble seeing it.

St. Louis Metropolitan police received 248 reports of carjackings in 2018 through the end of September. The police department does not have a year-over-year comparison for carjackings because data collection began in January of this year.

Preventing carjackings

5 On Your Side reached out to Mike Barbieri, a personal security expert with Global Intelligence Consultants, for some tips on how to avoid being carjacked.

Carjacking safety: Getting home

Carjacking safety: Being followed

Carjacking safety: Locking and unlocking your car

Carjacking safety: Getting out of your car

Carjacking safety: Parking safety

© 2018 KSDK