4 children taken into custody after woman carjacked at gunpoint in Soulard

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was carjacked in Soulard Thursday afternoon.
At around 3 p.m., police received a call for a carjacking in the 2400 block of South 13th Street. A woman told officers she had just gotten out of her car when she was pushed to the ground.
One of the suspects pointed a gun at the woman and took the keys to her 2017 Volkswagen Passat, police said.
The suspects got into her car a drove away. Officers located the car in the area, but the suspects refused to stop.
Police said the car was later recovered in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue after a pursuit. Police said a gun was also recovered.
Four suspects, a 15-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys and a 10-year-old boy, were taken into custody.
No other information about the incident has been released.
