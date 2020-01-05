4 children taken into custody after woman carjacked at gunpoint in Soulard

A 15-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys and a 10-year-old boy were taken into custody

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a woman was carjacked in Soulard Thursday afternoon.

At around 3 p.m., police received a call for a carjacking in the 2400 block of South 13th Street. A woman told officers she had just gotten out of her car when she was pushed to the ground.

One of the suspects pointed a gun at the woman and took the keys to her 2017 Volkswagen Passat, police said.

The suspects got into her car a drove away. Officers located the car in the area, but the suspects refused to stop.

Police said the car was later recovered in the 3300 block of Indiana Avenue after a pursuit. Police said a gun was also recovered.

Four suspects, a 15-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys and a 10-year-old boy, were taken into custody.

No other information about the incident has been released.