ST. LOUIS — Four people are in custody after a hold-up and chase starting near Carondelet Park.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to a robbery on the 900 block of Iron at around 2 p.m. Police said they started chasing the suspects in their vehicle shortly after they got on scene.

The suspects eventually got out of their car and tried to run away, but officers caught all four near Weber Road and Southbound Interstate 55.

One officer cut his hand during the chase on foot, but the injury is not serious.

