4 injured in north St. Louis shooting Monday evening

Three of the victims were unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived

ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after four people were shot in north St. Louis Monday evening.

Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the intersection of Sullivan and Warne Avenues for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they said they found four male victims with gunshot wounds.

Police said three of the victims were unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. The fourth victim was shot in the arm. He was alert and breathing.

Police have not said how old the victims were or what led up to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html