Shootout leaves 2 dead, 2 injured in St. Louis Monday night

Police said two of the victims were unconscious and not breathing. The other two were awake and breathing

ST. LOUIS — Two men were killed and two others were injured in a shootout Monday night.

Police responded to the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Union Boulevard at around 9:30 for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found four male victims suffering from gunshot wounds near a corner market at the intersection.

Police said two groups were shooting at each other from across the street, leaving four victims shot. Police said the two men killed in the shooting were in their 20s. The other two victims were taken to the hospital for treatment. One was in critical condition. The other victim's injuries were not life-threatening.

Police said one gun was recovered from the scene.

Police said the investigation remained very active Monday night.