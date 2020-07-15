4 killed, pregnant woman shot in stomach in 3 separate shootings in St. Louis

The shootings all happened within two hours of each other

ST. LOUIS — Within the span two hours overnight, four people were killed and a pregnant woman was injured in three separate shootings across St. Louis.

One of the shootings was a triple homicide.

At 8:49 p.m., the St. Louis Metropolitan responded after a pregnant woman arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her stomach. She told police the shooting happened in the area of Manchester and Tower Grove avenues in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood. That's also along a busy stretch of restaurants, bars and businesses in The Grove.

At 9:12 p.m., two men and a woman were found shot to death inside a home on the 5900 block of Lucille Avenue, which is near the border of the Walnut Park West and Walnut Park East neighborhoods. Police had no further information.

At 10:18 p.m., a man was shot in the head on the 5900 block of Harney a few blocks away from the triple shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There have been at least 129 homicides in the city this year.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.