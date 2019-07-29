ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Four men were arrested after fleeing from police in St. Charles by driving onto a levee, police said.

Officers said they were called to the Taubman Prestige Outlet Mall for a report of people stealing clothes. When they got there, the four men jumped into the stolen truck and sped off.

Eventually, the truck turned onto a gravel road that led them onto a levee along North Outer 40 Road near the waters of the Missouri River. Police said the truck eventually had nowhere to go, lost control and crashed into a boat and RV on the lot of Beyond Self Storage on North Outer 40 Road.

The truck was reported stolen out of Clayton.

No charges have been filed in the incident yet.

More local news:

RELATED: Check out the miniature cattle at Grant's Farm

RELATED: Police looking for several suspects involved in Wright City home invasion

RELATED: 16-year-old taken into custody in connection with shooting death of 14-year-old