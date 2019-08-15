ST. LOUIS — Four people were shot within three hours in the city of St. Louis Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The first shooting happened around 10:50 p.m. on the Arch grounds. A man was shot in his arm and was conscious and breathing at the scene.

The second shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday near Lowell Street and Fremont Street. Two men were shot, and they were both conscious and breathing at the scene.

The third shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of Peabody Court. A man in his mid-40s was shot in the leg. He was conscious and breathing at the scene.

The fourth shooting happened around 1:40 a.m. at the intersection of Market Street and Jefferson Avenue near the Pear Tree Inn. A man was shot in his lower leg.

