4 teenagers charged in deadly October 2022 shooting near Florissant church

The victim was volunteering with the community group Voices for Action when he was shot.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Four teenage men were charged in connection with the shooting death of Demetrion Simmons on October 29, 2022.

On Thursday, 19-year-olds Brandon Jackson, Andre Pollard and Kaylen Russell and 18-year-old Antynious Williams were all charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened near Calvary Bible Church of Florissant on Graham Road at around 1:30 p.m. St. Louis Alderwoman Norma Walker told 5 On Your Side Simmons was volunteering with the community group Voices for Action when he was shot.

According to the Calvary Bible Church of Florissant's Facebook page, they were set to host a Community Harvest Festival from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., but that event was canceled due to the shooting.

According to a Florissant Police Department investigation, one of the four co-defendants exited their vehicle in the 800 block of Graham Road and fired approximately 11 times at the victim before fleeing. Demetrion Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

The press release from the department said the charges were issued by St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell after "months of tireless work and relentless effort" from Florissant police investigators.

"As a society, we have to end this senseless gun violence," Bell said in a press release. "Our office will do everything in our power to bring justice to the family of the victim."

All four suspects were being held on $750,000 bond, according to the Florissant Police Department.