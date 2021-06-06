4 teens injured in 3 a.m. shooting near Kiener Plaza

The victims, who are in stable condition, told investigators that three men with assault rifles opened fire on N. 7th Street between Chestnut and Pine

ST. LOUIS — Four teenagers were struck by gunfire in downtown near Kiener Plaza early Sunday, St. Louis Metro police reported.

The victims told investigators that three men armed with assault rifles shot at them as they were gathered outside Hooters on North 7th and Chestnut streets.

The victims — two 19-year-old men, an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl — were dropped off at an area hospital, and SLMPD officers weren't able to respond to the scene until medical personnel alerted them of the shooting.

The teens all were listed in stable condition.

The shooting occurred a little after 3 a.m. on N. 7th Street between Chestnut and Pine streets, in front of the Wainwright State Office Building.

The shooting is under investigation by St. Louis Metro Police. The Evidence Technician Unit and mobile Crime Lab were on the scene early Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This was not the only incident that left teenagers shot in the city of St. Louis this weekend.

At around 2 p.m. Sunday, two teenagers said they were riding on scooters on the 1200 block of Blumeyer Street in St. Louis' Carr Square neighborhood when they heard gunshots. One of the teenagers, a 17-year-old, was shot in the leg.

Two other teenagers were inside a home that was struck by gunfire. One of the teens was shot in the leg.

Both teenagers who were shot were listed in stable condition.

About 30 minutes later, a teenager was shot and killed near the intersection of North Tucker Boulevard and Biddle Street. Police said the victim was unconscious and not breathing. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to data tracked by 5 On Your Side, this is the 11th child shot and killed in St. Louis in 2021.