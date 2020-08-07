4-year-old boy hit by stray bullet in St. Louis remains in grave condition

The boy is in critical condition after he was shot in the head on the Fourth of July in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old boy who was hit in the head by a stray bullet on the Fourth of July remains in critical condition.

The boy was shot at around 10:45 p.m. in the area of Page Boulevard and Pendleton Avenue in the Vandeventer neighborhood. He was taken by private conveyance to an area hospital.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday morning that there is no update on his condition.

The department issued a correction Monday following false reports that he had died, saying he was still alive and remained in 'grave' condition.

He was one of four children shot within an hour on the night of July 4. In total, 25 people were shot, five of them fatally, over the holiday weekend.

CUT SHORT IN ST. LOUIS

"CUT SHORT: Unsolved Killings of St. Louis Children" is an initiative of KSDK 5 On Your Side and its community outreach program, "Project 5," to raise awareness of the unchecked violence against children in the City of St. Louis from the summer of 2019 to present.

We're dedicated to telling their stories, following the criminal investigations and shining a light on the reasons for gun violence in our city. We won't let up.