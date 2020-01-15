ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old girl is expected to survive after being shot in the back Tuesday evening.

Police said they were told the shooting happened at around 6:15 near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue in north St. Louis' Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood. They were first alerted to the shooting when the girl arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

Police said they could not find evidence of the shooting at the described shooting scene.

The girl has stable vital signs and is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.

