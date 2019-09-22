ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating after a 40-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at around 2:50 Sunday afternoon on the 3800 block of Lee Avenue in north St. Louis' Fairgrounds neighborhood.

When police arrived, they found the 40-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. He had since been declared dead.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate the shooting.

