46 cars damaged at Mercy South in car break-in spree early Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — More than 40 cars were damaged in a series of break-ins in the parking lot of Mercy South Hospital early Sunday morning.

A spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department said officers were called to the hospital's parking lot on Kennerly Road at around 4:15 Sunday morning. When police arrived, they found 46 cars damaged, including broken windows.

The spokeswoman said about 10 of the cars had items stolen from inside.

Police did not have any details on a suspect.

A Mercy spokesman said hospital staff members were among the break-in victims. The spokesman said the hospital system is cooperating with the St. Louis County Police Department's investigation.

The complete statement from Mercy is as follows:

"There were car break-ins on the Mercy South campus overnight. We are dismayed anyone would choose to break in to someone else’s car, especially cars belonging to critical health care workers as those caregivers were aiding patients in need. We are working with St. Louis County Police to help them in their investigation in any way we can, and we refer you to them to determine what details they wish to share about their ongoing investigation. Mercy South is increasing our security measures in order to protect our patients, visitors and co-workers and their property while on campus."